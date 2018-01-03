Embraer E190-E2 approved by three aviation authorities

Embraer (São José dos Campos, Brazil) announced March 1 it has received approval from no less than three aviation authorities for the E190-E2, the first member of the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer’s new generation of the regional passenger aircraft. Lightweight components for the craft were contributed by FACC: as Embraer's technology partner, FACC has developed and manufactured the spoilers, ailerons, wingtips and flap track fairings for the E190-E2 and the new jet series.

“This milestone is not only a confirmation of our high level of technical competence, but also proof of the good cooperation between the Embraer and FACC teams," says Robert Machtlinger, CEO of FACC. “With our extensive experience in the field of composite structures we have been able to make an important contribution to the development of the pioneering E-Jet series, which is characterized by unsurpassed operational efficiency and a low ecological footprint.”

This is the first time in the history of aviation that a new aircraft with the level of complexity of the E2 has obtained a type certificate from three major worldwide certification authorities simultaneously. Embraer's E190-E2 was certified by the Brazilian ANAC, the US aviation authority FAA and the European Aviation Safety Agency EASA. This paves the way for the first delivery of an Embraer E190-E2 to a customer.