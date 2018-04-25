Composite Application Center launches in Singapore

An international group of companies and research entities announced on April 24 the launch of the Singapore based Composite Application Center (CAC) at the German Singapore Business Forum (GSBF) on Hannover Messe. Currently, the group, spearheaded by Composite Cluster Singapore consists of 10 companies and 2 research entities.

The group includes Admiralty International Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Cevotec GmbH (Taufkirchen bei München, Germany), Composite Cluster Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Covestro AG (Leverkusen, Germany), Fraunhofer IGCV (Garching bei München, Germany), Hufschmied Zerspanungssysteme GmbH (Bobingen, Germany), iNDTact GmbH (Würzburg, Germany), Plasmatreat GmbH (Steinhagen, Germany), Sakura Tech (S) Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Singapore Polytechnic’s School of Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering (Singapore), Stratagem Innovation Singapore Pte Ltd (Singapore), Filacon Systems by Tajima GmbH (Winterlingen, Germany)

CAC will provide a platform for developers and users of composite technologies focusing on customer trials, prototyping, pilot manufacturing, maintenance, training and support services. Product companies can leverage on CAC’s combined expertise and facilities to reduce initial investments and risk for composite related product design and manufacturing. Manufacturers are able to utilize CAC’s support to build or expand their composite manufacturing capabilities. CAC will closely collaborate with other international leaders in composites research, to tap into the latest technologies and to create best of industry solutions. By working closely with regional education and training centers CAC will support a sustainable talent pool and skilled workforce.



The demand for strong and light materials is growing worldwide. Composite materials play an important role and are attracting interest from many industries. However, customers who want to adopt composite technologies want to continue on the level of quality they deliver right now, on an industrial scale.

“That’s what needs to be addressed through partnerships at CAC,” says Dr. Florian Doetzer, Managing Director at Composite Cluster Singapore Pte. Ltd. “We cannot develop the manufacturing concept without talking to the materials company, but we cannot develop from the materials point of view if we don’t talk to equipment manufacturers. Above all, we need to talk to the customers to understand their needs. Everyone is part of the solution, no single partner can deliver.”



The partners in CAC will cover all parts of the composite value chain, including material, software, equipment, process technologies, as well as manufacturing and product development. The ability to cover end-to-end solutions is reflected in the synergetic setup of the launch partners.



CAC will officially start its operation on May 1, 2018 and will ramp-up activities and capabilities throughout this year. Additional companies are also slated to join in later this year.