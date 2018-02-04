Composite Advantage unveils line of zero maintenance FRP trail bridges

Composite Advantage (Dayton, OH, US), an engineered solution supplier for Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) products for infrastructure markets, announced on April 2 a new line of standard size Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) trail bridges. Based on the supplier’s FiberSPAN-T trail bridge first installed in 2008, the standard FRP system combines a prefabricated FRP composite deck with weathered steel beams and powder-coated aluminum railings to resist salt, water and chemical corrosion.

“We have been installing trail bridges that have a long life cycle and lower operational costs for more than a decade,” says Scott Reeve, president of Composite Advantage. “Our new standard line of prefabricated bridges makes selection is easier for customers, shortens lead times, and reduces costs with production efficiencies. We continue to combine simplicity with high-performance attributes in a drop-in-place structure that requires light-duty equipment.”

Composite Advantage’s FRP trail bridges are available in sizes 20 ft. to 50 ft. and meet AASHTO guide specifications for pedestrian bridge designs. A non-slip surface supports safe foot traffic and lasts five to six times longer than traditional sand-in-paint finishes.