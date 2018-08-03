BRM launches line of woven webbing for aerospace applications

Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM, Bally, PA, US), an industry leader in the design, development, and manufacture of highly specialized engineered woven fabrics, announced March 7 its launching line of woven webbing for aerospace and aviation applications.

The specialized narrow fabrics, 2D and 3D thermoset and thermoplastic fabrics, and innovative E-WEBBINGS narrow woven fabrics are ideal for meeting specific strength requirements for structural components. The materials are widely used in such critical applications as parachutes, cargo restraint systems, seating and interior applications, crew safety system components, flight suits, air slides, seatbelts and flotation devices. BRM woven webbing can be found in the International Space Station, and was used as a structural member on the landing system for NASA’s Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity.

BRM’s latest and most innovative fabrics include 2D and 3D Thermoplastic Composite Materials (TPCM) and the new engineered E-WEBBINGS. TPCM is designed to be utilized as a localized reinforcement in varied molding/forming processes and provides superior specific strength, impact resistance, increased flexure and interlaminar shear resistance. The E-WEBBINGS product line was developed for the Internet of Things (IoT) technology sector, which is specially designed for use in integral products for commercial, personal and military aircraft. Made from a wide variety of fibers and conductive elements, E-WEBBINGS provide structural and conductive components that allow for the integration of sensors and other technology into the webbing.