Automated Dynamics plant tour event

Automated Dynamics (Niskayuna, NY, US) will be hosting a dinner, technical overview and tour of their plant at 2 Commerce Park Drive, Niskayuna NY from 5:30-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 19. The cost of the meeting is $20 for SAMPE members and free for students.

Automated Dynamics, a global leader in automated composite production, has been in operation for over 30 years and was recently acquired by Trelleborg Group (Trelleborg, Sweden). The company specializes in the manufacturing of advanced composite structures and the development of high-performance automation equipment. The company uses an out-of-autoclave (OoA) process to bring additive manufacturing to continuous-fiber thermoplastic composite parts, and offers patented Automated Fiber Placement (AFP) technologies and composite solutions.

Register for the event here.