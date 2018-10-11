2018 CAMX Award finalists announced

The Composites and Advanced Materials Expo (CAMX) announced on Oct. 9 the finalists for the fifth annual CAMX Award, sponsored by Ashland (Columbus, OH, US). The CAMX Award recognizes two cutting-edge innovations that will significantly impact composites and advanced materials. The award is divided into two categories that embody the spirit of CAMX – Combined Strength and Unsurpassed Innovation.

As two distinct honors, the Combined Strength Award acknowledges a product that incorporates composites materials that solves a problem through teamwork and collaboration, and the Unsurpassed Innovation Award celebrates a product with a design that incorporates low-cost materials for high-volume applications that can change the outlook of a particular market.

The winning entries will be announced and presented during the General Session at CAMX – Tuesday, Oct.16 at Dallas Ballroom at the Omni Hotel, near the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. To see the entries in person, visit the award pavilion (booth BB63) of the Exhibit Hall located at the Convention Center.



This year's finalists are:

Combined Strength Award

KL3IS surfboard: Sustainable Lightweight Biomimicry Surfboard – PTT Global Chemical (Bangkok, Thailand)

Multiscale Simulation Software to Reduce Material Development Cost –MultiMechanics (Omaha, NE, US)

Carbon Fiber Sheet – Adorn Engineers (Gujarat, India)

Creating Functional Composite Parts Using A State of The Art Material And Process Innovation: XSTRAND – Owens Corning (Toledo, OH, US)

New Composite Materials & Automated Processing Technology – Techni-Modul Engineering (Coudes, France)

Augmented Reality Training for Hand Layup – NCC (Bristol, UK)

The Future of Transportation – US Navy 7M Advanced Combatant Craft – Structural Composites Inc. (W Melbourne, FL, US) and Compsys Inc. (Melbourne, FL, US)



Unsurpassed Innovation Award

Large Scale 3D Printer for Thermoset Materials – Oak Ridge National Laboratory (Oak Ridge, TN, US)

SWCNT-Based Concentrate - Additive Designed for Manufacturing Strong, Lightweight, Conductive Composites – OCSiAl LLC (Columbus, OH, US)

Energy Absorbing, Durable, Fire Resistant, Cost-effective, NextGen Composite System – West Virginia University (Morgantown, WV, US)

Thermoplastic CFRP Rear Pressure Bulkhead: World Premiere in the Aeronautics – Premium Aerotec GmbH (Augsburg, Germany)

Lightweight, Thermoplastic, Recyclable Liftgate Module – Magna Exteriors (Troy, MI, US)

Material Monitoring System (MMS) by Brunswick Boat Group (BBG) – Brunswick Boat Group (Knoxville, TN, US)

