Video: Manufacturing the Future With Composites

One of the highlights from CAMX 2018 was a video that gave attendees a glimpse of the future through the eyes of the composites industry. It gives a great overview of how composites have the potential to continue improving our lives in so many areas from improving aging infrastructure to advancing transportation to renewable energy to aerospace. The video features Dave Cooper, VP, Glass Reinforcements at Owens Corning (Toledo, OH, US) and Leon Garoufalis, president & COO at Composites One (Arlington Heights, IL, US) discussing composites applications, innovations, sustainability, growth and the future of the industry.