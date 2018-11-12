Video: Cincinnati Inc.'s 3D printed trim tool for the 777X wing tip

Cincinnati Inc. explains the process for creating and their record-holding additively manufactured tool.

CAMX 2018 offered tons of insights materials, processes, tools and innovations for the composites industry. CW was treated to an upclose peek at a tool used in creation of a part for the carbon fiber wing of Boeing’s (Chicago, IL, US) 777X airliner. Cincinnati Inc.’s (Harrison, OH, US) additive manufacturing product and sales manager Rick Neff was kind enough to spend some time walking us through the company’s additively manufactured trim tool that it created for Boeing – a tool that happens to hold the record for the world’s largest 3D printed tool. In this video, Neff explains the creation of the tool and also how Boeing uses it for laying up the carbon fiber wing tip for the 777X airplane.