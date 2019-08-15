Celebrate National Composites Week, August 26-30

National Composites Week takes place the last full week of August of each calendar year. CW Photo | Scott Francis

This is the inaugural year for National Composites Week, which celebrates the ways in which composites enable innovations in a wide range of industries. The celebration takes place August 26-30 of this year and will be the last week of August each calendar year.

National Composites Week was launched through a collaboration between braiding specialist A&P Technology (Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S.), global advanced composites company Hexcel (Stamford, Conn., U.S.) and CompositesWorld.

Ultimately, the goal of National Composites Week is to call attention to the many ways composites contribute to a wide array of products manufactured in the United States. CW visited A&P Technology to talk with marketing manager Molly Dingledein about ways manufacturers from throughout the composites supply chain can participate in the celebration. In the following video she explains how to get involved.

Material suppliers, designers, toolmakers, fabricators, educators — all those involved in the composites industry — are encouraged to use social media, traditional media and in-person events to bring attention to their operations, capabilities and products. Share your story, open your doors to the public and let people know about the important work you do. Add #NationalCompositesWeek for your social media posts to help spread the word.

For more information visit nationalcompositesweek.com. You’ll find downloadable tools including a Host Guide, a sample press release, a sample letter to the editor and other templates designed to help develop and execute events and outreach for your facility.