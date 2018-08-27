CAMX 2018 preview: Morrow Hill

Morrow Hill LLC (Dallas, TX, US) is emphasizing its leasing, development and purchase solutions that help clients find suitable property and facilities for manufacturing. Morrow Hill only represents tenants, never landlords, which the company says gives it unbiased access to all available property. Its brokers have experience properties ranging from distribution and manufacturing facilities to cold storage and data centers. It will negotiate terms, communicate with municipalities and economic development boards, map shipping and supplier hubs, as well as the most efficient trucking routes. Morrow Hill will also assess power requirements, zoning, economic incentives, fleet requirements, rail access, warehouse design, tax and trade benefits and airport and port access. Booth CC21.