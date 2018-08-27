CAMX 2018 preview: KRÜSS

KRÜSS USA (Matthews, NC, US) is featuring its Mobile Surface Analyzer (MSA), designed to provide on-site quality control of pretreated or coated surfaces.

KRÜSS USA (Matthews, NC, US) is featuring its Mobile Surface Analyzer (MSA), designed to provide on-site quality control of pretreated or coated surfaces. It offers one-click measurement of surface free energy based on contact angles in less than one second. The result enables determination of surface wettability by aqueous or organic liquids — for example, for coatings. The MSA doses two parallel drops — usually water (polar) and diiodomethane (non-polar) — within milliseconds, with what is said to be high-volume precision and minimal kinetic energy. KRÜSS says that simultaneous dosing and analysis of two drops obviates the need to change the test liquid during the material testing, as is the case with conventional dosing units. The MSA is designed for mobile and non-destructive quality control and measures samples of any size, such as automobile bodies, and reportedly provides reliable values, even for vertical surfaces. Booth 

