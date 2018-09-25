CAMX 2018 preview: Henkel

Related Topics:
Henkel (Rocky Point, CT, US) is emphasizing in booth T13 its line of composite processing solutions for the entire manufacturing and bonding process, including mold releases, liquid shims, lightning strike protection and surfacing films, paste adhesives, machinable syntactic pastes and films, machinable adhesive films and low-viscosity composite resins.
Listed benefits of Henkel’s products are:
- Reduced preparation times
- Enabling automation integration for process efficiency
- Up to 30% weight savings via surfacing film advancements
- Parts protection via use of adhesive films with lightning strike configurations
- Quick, efficient injection with polyurethane-based composite resins