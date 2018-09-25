CAMX 2018 preview: Henkel

Originally titled 'Bonding, mold release, surfacing films and resin technologies'

Henkel (Rocky Point, CT, US) is emphasizing in booth T13 its line of composite processing solutions for the entire manufacturing and bonding process, including mold releases, liquid shims, lightning strike protection and surfacing films, paste adhesives, machinable syntactic pastes and films, machinable adhesive films and low-viscosity composite resins.