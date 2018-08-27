CAMX 2018 preview: Center for Integration of Composites into Infrastructure

The NSF Center for Integration of Composites into Infrastructure (CICI, Morgantown, WV, US) is emphasizing its advanced fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites and techniques for rapid repair, upgrading, rehabilitation or replacement of highway, railway, waterway, bridge, building, pipeline and other structures. The center consists of West Virginia University as lead institution, North Carolina State University, University of Miami and the University of Texas at Arlington as partner university sites. The center also has two international sites, Nanjing Tech University of China and the Center for Engineering and Industrial Development of Mexico. The primary objective of the Center is to accelerate the adoption of polymer composites and innovative construction materials into infrastructure applications through collaborative research between member universities in collaboration with the composites and construction industries. Booth D46.

There are two technical presentations at CAMX 2018 involving personnel associated with CICI: