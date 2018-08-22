CAMX 2018 preview: Autometrix

Autometrix (Grass Valley, CA, US) is displaying its automated cutting tables and associated systems, including the Radium model, a static cutting table system, and the Catalyst model, a conveyorized cutting system. Also featured is a demo of the company’s Patternsmith software, which allows creation of patterns from scratch, or from import via standard design files. Autometrix’ CadShot Mobile tool allows users to digitize patterns, whether they are hand-drawn templates or unprocessed original pieces. CadShot works with a smart phone or tablet’s camera function. Finally, at the Autometrix booth, visitors can use a virtual reality system to visit the offices of Allied Cycle Works and watch the production of an Autometrix Bicycle using an Autometrix Radium cutting table.

Jonathan Palmer, CEO is presenting “Making Sense of Kit Cutting” at the CAMX Presentation Theater on Oct. 16 at 11:30 a.m.