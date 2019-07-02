Plataine edge computing application speeds IIoT data analysis

PlataineEdge is an industrial edge computer application from Plataine (Waltham, Mass., U.S.), designed to help Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) systems conduct data analysis locally to improve responsiveness, add cloud-to-edge connectivity, reduce latency, and reduce data transmission and storage costs.

PlataineEdge is designed to be deployed on the factory floor to enable onsite intelligent management of manufacturing data analytics. The application collects and analyzes data from industrial sensors and machines, then transmits data to the cloud only if necessary for further processing, or for scenarios like machine learning or health monitoring that require more significant computing power.

Developed to address IIoT challenges, PlataineEdge is said to be fully aware of all aspects of the customer’s production floor and is connected to local systems, sensors and mobile assets, constantly monitoring the relationships between them. It can reportedly integrate with most common coding languages and can interact with data from any device including sensors, industrial machines and robots.

PlataineEdge’s ability to run and filter analytics locally leads to reported benefits including latency reduction in time-sensitive industrial scenarios, cost savings and improved performance.