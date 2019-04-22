Nouryon introduces new organic peroxide powder

Nouryon (Amsterdam, Netherlands; formerly AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals) has introduced a powder version of its Perkadox 16 (BCHPC) organic peroxide, which is designed to allow customers in the North American composites market to safely store larger volumes of product while meeting the latest fire safety standards.

The new version, Perkadox 16 GB-70, is targeted at processes including cured-in-place pipe — where a new pipe is manufactured inside an existing damaged line — and pultrusion, used to make hard goods, such as window frames, ladders and other closed-mold applications.

Nouryon also recently expanded its peroxides offering in North America with the launch of its Butanox-branded product line of methyl ethyl ketone peroxide (MEKP), a new version of its Butanox M-50 Vanishing Red peroxide and emulsion-based organic peroxides for the PVC market.