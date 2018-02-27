JEC World 2018 Preview: Cobra

COBRA International Co. Ltd. (Chonburi, Thailand), located Hall 6, Booth E28, a leading manufacturer of advanced composite components for the water sports, transport, architectural, marine and luxury goods sectors,will celebrate four decades of fast-paced growth and innovation when it celebrate its 40th anniversary at JEC World 2018.

COBRA’s JEC stand will feature highlights from a collection of “40 Projects” providing an in-depth look at the company’s composite innovations from their past as well as showcasing their future plans and the breadth of their current product range.

Founded in 1978, COBRA was initially an own-brand manufacturer in the windsurf board sector. Having established themselves as the leading OEM supplier of composite water sports equipment, COBRA has become a key global supplier to the windsurf and surfboard industries with performance kite surf boards and stand up paddle boards (SUPs) becoming part of the offering more recently.

COBRA has also diversified into other advanced composite markets via its subsidiary Cobra Advanced Composites (CAC), winning its first automotive components order in 2006. Since then, the company has built a reputation as a crucial partner to many world-class premium automotive and motorcycle manufacturers in Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom, operating from its state of the art 100,000 m2 facility in Chonburi.

At JEC World, the company will also showcase its Cobra Composite Structures (CCS) division at JEC for the first time. Launched in late 2017, CCS was born out of strong customer demand for COBRA’s product development expertise, production efficiency and quality focus to be applied to large structural composite parts such as roofs, facades, bridges and large vehicle components for rail, bus and truck applications. CCS works in unison with the customer from initial design concept through to finished composite structure, with their fully integrated one-stop-shop making them both an efficient and cost-effective partner.

“For 40 years, the COBRA team have brought their passion and expertise to an enormous range of composite projects. Now, we are looking forward to the next 40 years, and to COBRA continuing to exceed expectations delivering strong, light and beautiful composites for everyone,” commented Danu Chotikapanich, CEO, COBRA.

For more information: www.cobrainter.com