Fresmak develops F-GRIP clamping system with reversible adhesion

Fresmak’s (Gipuzkoa, Spain) F-GRIP is a clamping system based on reversible adhesion for use with manufacturing aerospace parts. Under development and expected to be available in 2020, F-GRIP is designed to be an alternative to traditional clamping systems, said to perform better than current technologies for aerospace-quality parts.

The solution comprises three parts: an adhesive, a base fixture and an activation system. The adhesive consists of a biphasic polymer with different adherence phases that are activated by heat — between 80° and 150°C according to the selected F-GRIP range. The adhesive has the shape of solid discs (Ø25mm) and is said to be easy to handle. It is recyclable and will be supplied as a consumable. The base fixture is designed according to the part shape and the machining loads. It includes cavities to locate the necessary adhesive discs and ensure the reference of the workpiece. On demand, it may include 0-point nipples to fix it quickly on the machine. Heating and cooling devices are included into the base fixture to activate the adhesive as fast as possible.

Source | Fresmak

The system is said to provide up to 1,000 N/cm2 of clamping force for use with a variety of materials. Its reversibility ability makes it easy to remove (at 50°C) without damaging the clamp surface.

Three key benefits to F-GRIP, when compared to traditional clamping systems, are said to be precision, optimized machining times and material saving. F-GRIP is said to be more precise than traditional clamping systems, reducing the number of setups and minimizing the number of references while eliminating risk of workpiece deformation. Machine time is optimized by its ability to perform multiple operations in one setup. It also is said to enable machining with more severe cutting conditions, even on high-performance materials. The system does not require oversized initial blocks of material like other systems that use vices or screws, thus saving material.

The company says that F-GRIP is a custom-made solution that can be adapted to any part, material and machining process.

Part of the European Union’s Horizon 2020 program, The F-GRIP is currently in demonstration phase and will be available in the market in 2020.