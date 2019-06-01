Face milling inserts reduce cycle times, ensure process security

Seco Tools has introduced larger LP09 inserts for its HighFeed 2 cutter bodies to eliminate long face milling cycle times and to ensure process security. The inserts are designed for high-feed milling operations in challenging workpieces often found in the mold and die, aerospace, and oil and gas industries.

Extending the existing HighFeed 2 milling family, the new LP09 inserts combine higher insert corner strength with dual cutting edges. The face milling cutter bodies feature reinforced cores and more teeth per diameter for increased feed rates and faster material removal rates. During high-feed milling, the optimized flutes of the cutter bodies are said to evacuate chips efficiently.

The rectangular shape of the inserts, along with the close-pitched cutter bodies, help to extend tool life beyond that of square inserts. Cutter body pockets ensure consistent and precise insert positioning or seating when indexing, and high-strength screw clamping holds the inserts securely in place.

The company’s positive inserts are available in a full range of chipbreakers, including MD15, M13 and ME08. HighFeed 2 cutter bodies range in size from 1.250" to 4.00" and from 25 to 100 mm.