CAMX 2019 exhibit preview: Mokon

Mokon (Buffalo, N.Y., U.S.) is exhibiting its Full Range temperature control system, which is a compact, self-supporting combined heating and cooling system. The Full Range system integrates either a water or an oil heating system with a select chiller, and is available in temperatures ranging from -20°F to 600°F (-29°C to 315°C).

The Full Range system is said to be ideal for applications such as jacketed vessels, mixers, reactors, molding, multiple-zone processes, laboratories, clean room and sanitary environments, as well as other processes that require both heating and chilling.

Systems are available in air or water-cooled condensing, up to 96 kW of heating, flows to 120 GPM (454 LPM), and up to 60 tons (211 kW) chilling capacities. Full Range Systems are also available with NEMA 4, NEMA 4X or special wash down demands. Additonal options are available for higher or lower operating temperatures, larger heating and chilling capacities, stationary skid-based assemblies and stainless steel construction.

Standard features include:

a microprocessor-based controller with LCD readout,

a heavy-duty insulated plastic tank,

green-friendly refrigerant,

insulated nonferrous plumbing and components,

NEMA-rated electrical enclosure with safety door disconnect switch,

UL 508A labeled electrical sub-panel, and

adherance to NFPA 79 electrical safety standards.