Airtech introduces high-stretch breather

Airtech Advanced Materials Group says its Stretch Flow P 2000 is a knitted, polyester breather with excellent stretch properties.

Hannah Mason
Product Post: 4/22/2019

Assistant Editor

Airtech Advanced Materials Group (Huntington Beach, Calif., U.S.) says its Stretch Flow P 2000 is a knitted, polyester breather with excellent stretch properties.The high-stretch characteristics of Stretch Flow P 2000 enable it to conform to complex contour surfaces, ensuring good application of pressure by vacuum bags.

Benefits are said to include a stretchable breather fit for a variety of complex shapes; stretch properties that eliminate wrinkles and possible quality issues; a variety of size applications accommodated by stretchable, knit construction; and the elimination of bridge conditions that can result in resin- rich corners requiring rework.

