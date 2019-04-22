Airtech introduces high-stretch breather

Airtech Advanced Materials Group (Huntington Beach, Calif., U.S.) says its Stretch Flow P 2000 is a knitted, polyester breather with excellent stretch properties.The high-stretch characteristics of Stretch Flow P 2000 enable it to conform to complex contour surfaces, ensuring good application of pressure by vacuum bags.

Benefits are said to include a stretchable breather fit for a variety of complex shapes; stretch properties that eliminate wrinkles and possible quality issues; a variety of size applications accommodated by stretchable, knit construction; and the elimination of bridge conditions that can result in resin- rich corners requiring rework.