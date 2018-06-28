Webinar: Pultrusion – Process Design and Resin Formulation

Pultrusion Machine Configuration

Resin Bath Setup

Resin Manufacturing and Raw Materials

Formulating to Meet Application Requirements and Troubleshooting

Pultrusion is a cost effective processing operation that is capable of producing structural composites with continuous reinforcing fibers. Resin selection is important to optimize the production of a specific profile or allow a wide range of products to be manufactured. Many additives are available for thermosetting polyesters and vinyl esters to achieve specific performance requirements such as fire retardancy, corrosion, high temperature performance, and surface finish. This presentation will outline a path to meet application requirements and troubleshoot issues that may occur in production.Doug Copeland has over 30 years of experience in the field of composite materials. He received his BS in Chemical Engineering from the University of Tennessee and MS in Chemical Engineering from the University of Washington in Seattle. His work experience includes positions with IBM, Rhone-Poulenc, Coors Electronic Package Company, and K2/Shakespeare/Valmont. He has experience with pultrusion, filament winding, open and closed molding and resin infusion operations. He is currently employed by Polynt-Reichhold as an Application Specialist for Pultrusion and FiIament Winding.