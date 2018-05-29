SGL Carbon unveils new brand concept

News Post: 5/29/2018

SGL Carbon (Wiesbaden, Germany) presented its new brand concept at its Annual General Meeting on May 29, visually putting an end to its strategic realignment. 

"With the completion of the strategic realignment, a new era begins for us as a company," says Dr. Jürgen Köhler, CEO of SGL Carbon. "Now is the right time to rethink and sharpen our profile. With our revised brand, we clearly demonstrate what we demand from ourselves and our value proposition to the markets.  As a technology-based company it is our aspiration to develop smart solutions that deliver a clear benefit for our customers.”

The return to "SGL Carbon" as its company name expresses the company’s core expertise and origin. The brand core "smart solutions" describes the value proposition and the aspiration of the new SGL. The company name together with the new logo bridges the company’s origin and future.

The new brand identity will be presented to customers for the first time in June at the leading international trade fair for the process industries ACHEMA in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. 

