R-TECH testing course upcoming

R-TECH Materials (Port Talbot, UK), a fast-growing polymer and composites laboratory in the UK, has teamed up with Zwick Roell (Ulm, Germany) to run an introductory training course on mechanical testing of composites. The one-day course in April is designed for people with a limited experience in the principles and practices of testing composite materials.

Combining classroom-based theory with practical demonstration for the most common mechanical tests, ranging from simple flexural testing to the more complex testing such as compression testing, the course covers defining what a composite material is, the common terms used in mechanical testing and why mechanical testing is carried out. It will also look at the theory of why the specimens used for testing are the shape and size they are and how to optimize your test setup to get consistent practical results.

Alan Thomas of Zwick Roell UK, who approached R-TECH Materials to run the course last year explains “We offer many introductory testing courses to industry and when it came to a knowledgeable and professional composite testing provider we could have done no better than R-Tech. R-Tech’s laboratory facilities and high quality technical knowledge provide the perfect foundations for composite training and the quality of the course surpassed our expectations.”

Following on from the successful inaugural course in November last year, where all delegates rated the training as either excellent or very good, it is expected that this course will be over-subscribed, same as the last one, so book early.

Geraint Havard, R-TECH Materials’ Composites Manager, says “We are really excited to be running another course in 2018. Last year’s course was hugely popular, so we decided to schedule another course for this spring. Feedback revealed delegates really liked our approach of combining theory backed up by practical real life lab demos.”

Andrew Williams, Lecturer at University of Salford Manchester who attended last year’s course says “I attended the R-Tech Composites Testing Training Course in November 2017 and found it to be extremely useful. In particular I found the practical aspects very helpful, with well-planned testing demonstrations. I came away with numerous useful tips on practical composite test specimen preparation. The course was very well delivered and I do not hesitate to recommend it.”

Anyone interested in attending the course at R-TECH Materials in Port Talbot, should email info@r-techmaterials.com