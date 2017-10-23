People on the move: October 2017 

AOC

Global resin supplier AOC has promoted John McAlvin to vice president, technology, strengthening the company’s commitment to innovating chemistries for both today and tomorrow’s composite solutions. He will succeed Tom Folda, who served as senior vice president, technology until his retirement in September.

McAlvin started his career with AOC as a scientist in 2000, working through the ranks to senior scientist and R&D manager before entering his most recent role as R&D director since 2012. He has developed new and improved technologies for open mold customers and expanded manufacturing to India, Thailand and Vietnam. He has also authored patents for styrene-free and weathering resins and gel coats. Most recently, McAlvin has overseen the complete renovation and re-design of AOC’s R&D facility at its world headquarters, which has increased the facility’s square footage and better equipped the AOC team to meet customer needs.

As vice president, McAlvin will lead AOC product leaders in developing and delivering industry-leading composite solutions. McAlvin earned his Doctorate in Chemistry from the University of Virginia and a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Stony Brook University. He will be based in AOC’s corporate R&D center located in Collierville, Tenn.

Schuler

Schuler AG CEO Stefan Klebert will not extend his contract and will leave the company by April 24, 2018.

Stefan Klebert joined Schuler AG as CEO on October 1, 2010 and has significantly developed the Schuler Group during his period of office so far and greatly improved the group’s competitiveness as well as its profitability and liquidity situation. In the world’s most important growth markets for forming technology, China and North America, Schuler has significantly strengthened its market position by means of acquisitions and organic growth. “After eight years at the head of our company, I would now like to take up new career opportunities,” says Stefan Klebert in Göppingen.

Klebert will be succeeded by Domenico Iacovelli. With effect from Nov. 1, 2017, he was appointed by the supervisory board as a further member of the executive board and deputy CEO. He will take over as the new CEO of Schuler AG after the annual shareholders’ meeting 2018. Domenico Iacovelli is currently the managing director of ANDRITZ Soutec, based in Neftenbach, Switzerland, as well as managing director of Schuler Automation.

The chairman of the supervisory board Wolfgang Leitner, thanks Klebert on behalf of the entire supervisory board for the many years of successful cooperation and wishes him all the best for the future.

Century Tool and Gage

Century Tool and Gage, a composites tooling specialist, has appointed Robert Rich as president of its compression moldmaking operations and secondary tooling operations, CTG Bel-Kur, located in Temperance, Mich. Rich is responsible for overall operations of both facilities including staff development and business strategies that will help leverage the joint capability to create new business opportunity and market expansion.

Rich, with 30 years of manufacturing, engineering and sales experience, was chosen for this dual position given his successful track record in identifying opportunity and developing strategies that result in new business while supporting growth within existing markets.

Before joining Century and CTG Bel-Kur, Rich served as vice president of Schuler Incorporated’s hydroforming division in Canton, Mich., responsible for overseeing all technical and production aspects of the business; as director at Coldwater Machine Company (Coldwater, Ohio), responsible for new business development; and, most recently, as president of BCN Technical Services (Hasting, Mich.), an acermarket stamping press company.

SCIGRIP

SCIGRIP, a global supplier of smarter adhesive solutions, is proud to announce and welcome Jodi B. Allen as new business development manager. Jodi’s focus will be on new business and new market expansion for SCIGRIP.

Jodi brings over 20 years of experience to the SCIGRIP team, including leadership roles at Southern Diversified Products, a leading manufacturing of paints and lacquers, J. Tech Sales, a specialty chemical distributor and manufacturer, and Ellsworth Adhesives, a global leader in industrial adhesives. Most recently, Jodi was the head of sales & marketing at Sulzer Mixpac, a global manufacturer of innovative packaging, dispensing, mixing, and spray systems for two-component adhesives, sealants, and coatings.

“Jodi’s extensive experience in the specialty chemical industry made her the perfect complement to the SCIGRIP team,” said Sharon Georgoulias, vice president of business development. “She has a working knowledge of the steps involved in our business and market expansion goals, and we’re excited to have her aboard to help us reach them.”

“I am excited to join a growing, dynamic organization and look forward to working with the SCIGRIP team to pursue new markets and applications with industry leading adhesive technology,” said Jodi.

Jodi started her career in R&D at Union Carbide after receiving her BA in Biology from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She also has an MBA from Pepperdine University.

Jodi will be based in SCIGRIP’s U.S. headquarters in Durham, North Carolina.