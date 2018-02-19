Moldex takes stake in MCT Engineering

Moldex Composites (Mumbai, India), the advanced composites division of Rockman Industries (New Delhi, India), announced on February 16 the acquisition of a strategic stake in MCT Engineering Ltd. (Daventry, UK), the advanced composites manufacturer. MCT produces high-quality and innovative components for automotive, motorsport and defense industries, using the latest technological advances within the composites industry. MCT’s clients include marquee motorsports and high end, luxury car makers Jaguar Land Rover and other British and European brands. This partnership complements MCT’s existing capabilities by giving it access to Moldex’s expertise in cost-effective advanced composites manufacturing as well as in-house design and production of patterns and molds. India’s Rockman Industries acquired a majority stake Moldex Composites, with its advanced composites design and manufacturing expertise, in 2017.

Moldex Composites is a supplier of composite components from India with 99% of output exported across the world to premier racing series in North America and other marquee automotive and motorsports customers in UK and Europe. Moldex is backed by advanced composites design and manufacturing experience of more than 4 decades of its two British founders, Dr. Rob Neumann and Ian Thomson, and Indian partner Parag Rajda. It takes full ownership of customers’ composites requirements and is a one-stop-solution for one off’s, prototypes andvolume runs, and covers detailed design, material choice, laminate design, in-house patterns and mold design, jig design and manufacturing, all at a competitive cost.

MCT has been supplying advanced composites to UK and Europe’s leading luxury and sports car makers for over 20 years. The company’s facility, situated close to Silverstone Racing Circuit in the UK, focuses primarily on cosmetic components and short production runs with quick turnaround times. MCT has technical partnerships with customers and end users, design and innovation houses and material suppliers across Europe, in the UK and globally.

MCT and Moldex’s collaboration has already started supporting and supplying to a number of Jaguar Land Rover programs in the UK, together with other regular volume projects from India. The two companies together have vision to be “A global market player” and “The number one choice” for high performance composite solutions. The Moldex-MCT partnership is able to offer end-to-end solutions to their customers from detailed design, mold and patterns manufacturing to bespoke products, prototypes and short runs as well as volume production.

“Moldex Composites is proud to announce the partnership with MCT Engineering. Through this acquisition, we are bringing together the market reach of MCT and the cost effective and comprehensive manufacturing expertise of Moldex Composites. Utilising our UK and Indian technical staffs’ experience, we will now have the capabilities to handle turnkey packages including design, FEA, manufacture and testing of crash structures, bodywork, wings, suspension, engine ancillaries, seating and frame assemblies,” says Ian Thomson, co-founder, Moldex Composites.

“Our close partnerships with the motorsports and the automotive industries allowed us to refine and fine-tune our manufacturing process, using the latest technologies. Our partnership with Moldex Composites will bring new opportunities for creating efficiencies, market expansion, and reaching wider customer segment. Although the F1 and motorsports manufacturing will remain with MCT in the UK, the technical and engineering knowledge that Moldex has, will be of additional support when required,” says Mr. David Joseph, managing director, MCT Engineering.