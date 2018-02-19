iSpecc sole distributor for Techni-Modul in UK

A newly formed company, iSpecc Ltd. (Shrewsbury, UK), headed by former director of sales for AIC Group (Poole, UK) Nigel Clifford, has been appointed the sole UK and Ireland distributor for Techni-Modul Engineering (Coudes, France). Techni-Modul offer expertise in designing production solutions for the composites industry with a proven track record of innovative solutions for complete automated robotic production cells unifying multiple machines and processes with integrated advanced SCADA/PLC control systems. And it produces its own composite production machines including hot drape formers, composite presses, handling tools and innovative molds. Techni-Modul specializes in complete turnkey solutions from inception through to manufacture of full production lines for preforming, compaction, handling, transfer, molding, unmolding, cleaning and completion of composites parts.

iSpecc offers industrial services to the aerospace, automotive, energy, defence and advanced composites sectors with in-depth knowledge of capital equipment. iSpecc assists with capital plant design, specifications, procurement assistance with real insight and market intelligence, return on investment analysis, project management, infrastructure programming, planned preventative maintenance and advice on compliance with key legislation governing operation, in particular autoclaves, and guidance on advanced controls for Industry 4.0 to increase productivity.

Nigel Clifford stated he was especially looking forward to working with Techni-Modul to assist customers with new equipment and Optimisation: “iSpecc have already identified considerable productivity increases and profit improvements for a major Tier 1 aerospace manufacturer, contributing significantly to their competitiveness. Techni-Modul gives us the ability to take this further as well as the opportunity to market automation with robotics, advanced controls, innovative mold technology and additional equipment.”