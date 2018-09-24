Fraunhofer opens new project center for lightweight construction

The Fraunhofer Project Center for Advanced Lightweight Technologies (ALighT) was opened in September at the Opole University of Technology (TU Opole, Opole, Poland). The new center aims to promote the development and production of hybrid lightweight components.

The newly founded research platform is a cooperation between the Fraunhofer Institute for Machine Tools and Forming Technology IWU (Chemnitz, Germany) and the TU Opole. It will serve as an interface between the German automotive and supplier industry and the subsidiaries of German companies in and suppliers from Poland.

"Interdisciplinary cooperation and international cooperation are the cornerstones of cutting-edge research today," says Fraunhofer President Reimund Neugebauer.

The development of production processes, design concepts and calculation strategies for the production of hybrid lightweight components will be treated in the same way as the competence fields "Modeling and Simulation of Structures and Processes" and "Recycling and Remanufacturing." The research results should lead to a more cost-effective, energy-efficient and environmentally friendly production of lightweight components.

This post is courtesy of the CompositesWorld and Springer lightweight.design magazine media partnership. For more information about Springer and lightweight.design, go to https://www.springerprofessional.de/en/link/12141380