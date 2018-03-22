Employment opportunity: Manufacturing Engineer

Qfix (Avondale, PA, US) is seeking a Composites Manufacturing Engineer for their Avondale, PA, US site. This position is responsible for overseeing all manufacturing processes employed in composite production and ensuring “Lean and Continuous Improvement” initiatives are applied to create efficient composite manufacturing execution. Under general directions with limited review, the composites manufacturing engineer is responsible for applying innovative approaches to developing and overseeing production manufacturing processes. The position participates in the planning of engineering projects and develops innovative designs or modifications in order to meet project goals. In addition, the composites manufacturing engineer documents findings, communicates results to engineering staff, makes technical presentations, and provides direction to design or technical staff and may lead a team of moderately experienced professional staff.

Position Requirements

Minimum 10 years of experience in advanced composites manufacturing. Typical experience may include working with prepregs, core laminates, hand layup, RTM, VARTM, oven curing, autoclave curing and press curing.

Experience with a variety of tooling techniques for both molding and machining/trimming.

3D CAD experience, SolidWorks a plus.

Supports production operation of engineering systems and documents any problems.

Devises new approaches to resolve unusual or complex engineering problems.

Troubleshoot conflicting design/development requirements, difficult coordination requirements and special material requirements.

Develops manufacturing processes and process documentation.

Provides documentation and makes technical presentations as required.

Provides direction to design and technical staff and may lead a team of moderately experienced professional staff.

Lead or assist in Kaizens/continuous improvement projects.

Work with staff engineers, programmers and production staff to lead, educate and continuously improve the capabilities of the company’s manufacturing machines and processes.

Continually review and develop engineering R&D and product development capabilities.

Set direction for programming standards, fixturing and tooling.

Mentor and guide multi-functional design teams to complete tasks and projects as scheduled.

Work to diagnose programming and operational problems and develop and implement the solutions.

Required to design, develop and implement fixtures.

Required to research new capital equipment as needed.

Assist in determining the manufacturability of newly designed products.

Work closely with machine operators in developing and documenting new and existing processes.

Work closely with process engineers on implementing new designs.

Research, propose and review requests for changes for products within the company’s portfolio and new product designs.

Participate in value stream financials and value stream cost analysis for new products.

Responsible for observing all laws, regulations and other applicable obligations wherever and whenever business is conducted on behalf of the company. Expected to work in a safe manner in accordance with established operating procedures and practices.