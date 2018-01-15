Deadline reminder for the Lightweight Open Innovation Challenge

Innovators have until February 1st to submit their innovative lightweight solutions to two categories: materials and manufacturing.

News Post: 1/15/2018

Related Topics:

The ALLIANCE Lightweight Open Innovation challenge is now open for registration and innovators have until February 1st to submit their innovative lightweight solutions to two categories: materials and manufacturing.

Participants will have unique access to high level technical support throughout the competition period along with the opportunity to pre-assess the feasibility of their technology in a virtual vehicle model used in the ALLIANCE project.

A jury of industry professionals will judge the solutions on three criteria: technology quality, vehicle applicability, and complementarity with ALLIANCE.

The winners will get the chance to present their results in a dedicated presentation at the Aachen Body Engineering Days 2018 (Sept. 20-22, 2018), and have the opportunity to bring their technologies to a board formed by the six ALLIANCE OEM’s (Daimler, Volvo, Opel, Toyota, Volkswagen, Centro Ricerche FCA).

To find out more about the challenge go here.

Editor Pick

Fold-to-form CFRP battery boxes, HP-RTM wishbones

Williams new EV platform demos 223 composite forming process and £20 suspension arms using recycled carbon fiber.

News

CPIC develops family of unique fiberglass products

Airbus Commercial Aircraft delivers record performance

Composites Germany invites papers

Siemens Gamesa to supply French offshore project

SGL Carbon sold its shareholding in SGL Kümpers

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2018 All rights reserved.