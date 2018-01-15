Deadline reminder for the Lightweight Open Innovation Challenge

Related Topics:
The ALLIANCE Lightweight Open Innovation challenge is now open for registration and innovators have until February 1st to submit their innovative lightweight solutions to two categories: materials and manufacturing.
Participants will have unique access to high level technical support throughout the competition period along with the opportunity to pre-assess the feasibility of their technology in a virtual vehicle model used in the ALLIANCE project.
A jury of industry professionals will judge the solutions on three criteria: technology quality, vehicle applicability, and complementarity with ALLIANCE.
The winners will get the chance to present their results in a dedicated presentation at the Aachen Body Engineering Days 2018 (Sept. 20-22, 2018), and have the opportunity to bring their technologies to a board formed by the six ALLIANCE OEM’s (Daimler, Volvo, Opel, Toyota, Volkswagen, Centro Ricerche FCA).
To find out more about the challenge go here.
