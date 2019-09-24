What to eat near the Anaheim Convention Center

Looking for a spot to plan a quick business lunch or nearby dinner? Here are a few of the breakfast, lunch and dinner options closest to the Convention Center.

Near the back entrance of the convention center, at the corner of W.

Katella Ave. and S. West St., are two casual restaurants:

Tiffy’s Family Restaurant serves diner-style American fare from a large menu, plus ice cream (7 a.m. to 8 p.m.).

Coco’s Bakery Restaurant serves a variety of sandwiches, salads and soups, along with a long list of pies (6 a.m. to midnight).

On the front side of the convention center, a handful of restaurants are available inside nearby hotels:

Mix Restaurant, inside the Hilton Anaheim, serves up American dishes and cocktails (6 a.m. to 10 p.m.).

Baja Fresh Mexican Grill, also inside the Hilton, offers a range of healthy Mexican fast food options (10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.).

Park 55 Café, located inside the Sheraton Park hotel, is a modern diner serving American comfort food for breakfast, lunch and dinner (6 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5-10 p.m.)

Slice Pizza, located inside the Anaheim Marriott, is a fast pizza takeout option (11 a.m. to 11 p.m.).

nFuse Restaurant, Bar & Lounge, also in the Marriott, is a sports bar that offers upscale pub food and cocktails (6:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.)

If you’re looking for a steak dinner, there are two options within a 10-minute walk from the convention center:

Ruth’s Chris Steak House, along S. Harbour Blvd., is known for butter-topped beef, opening at 5 p.m. for dinner.

Morton’s The Steakhouse opens at 4:30 p.m., also with steakhouse fare.