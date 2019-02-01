MTorres announces new CEO

MTorres (Torres de Elorz, Spain) announced recently that, as of October 9, 2018, Luis Pérez Oliva has assumed the role of chief executive officer (CEO), replacing César Fernández de Velasco who will become one of the company’s directors. Oliva previously held the position of senior vice president for customers and markets for MTorres. He has broad experience in the aerospace sector, and has held positions at Gamesa, Aernnova, CASA, Pratt & Whitney and BASF. Oliva holds master’s degrees in aeronautical engineering (Madrid Polytechnic University) and finance (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute).