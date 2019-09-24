Make connections at Innovation Park

Innovation Park is back this year with more opportunities to connect with fellow attendees and share new ideas. Organized into the Connection Zone and the New Exhibitor Zone, this area is set off from the exhibit floor in the back of Hall D.

The Connection Zone is all about networking. Campfire sessions hosted here each day enable attendees to learn from subject matter experts and share insights on a variety of topics. Today’s campfire sessions focus on Nanotechnology, Graphene and Other New Forms (11:00 – 11:25 a.m.), Composites Industry Training (2:30 – 3:00 p.m.) and Getting Business Done in Mexico (3:00 – 3:25 p.m.).

CAMX is also hosting meet-ups in this zone to help connect like-minded groups of attendees. Today at 1:30 p.m., head to the Connection Zone to learn about the best places to eat from local foodies.

And if you’re just looking for a break from the show, this area also features interactive games and puzzles, as well as places for quick meet-ups with colleagues.

Stop by the New Exhibitor Zone to meet some new faces at CAMX, including Mallinda Inc., Orbital Composites and Max Daetwyler Corp.