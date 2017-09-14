CAMX 2017 rescheduled: Dec. 12-14, 2017

After postponing CAMX 2017 due to Hurricane Irma, the Composites and Advanced Materials Expo (CAMX) will be held Dec. 12-14, 2017, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, US.

Now in its fourth year, CAMX, co-produced by the American Composites Manufacturers Association (ACMA) and the Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering (SAMPE), has become a recognized premier event for the composites and advanced materials industry.

“CAMX is proud to return to Florida this year, especially after the recent devastation that has impacted the region due to Hurricane Irma. Our staff, volunteer leaders, and resilient partners in the Orlando Area are working hard to ensure a successful, well-attended event that showcases the very best our industry has to offer,” says Heather Rhoderick, CAMX show director and senior vice president of events and information at ACMA.

Details regarding registrations, exhibit booths, and conference programming are pending, but will be announced in the coming weeks through CAMX’s social media and website, as well as mail and e-mail communication.

“This event is critical to the industry and completely cancelling was not an option. We are committed to delivering an excellent program and exhibition experience,” says Gregg Balko, SAMPE CEO and executive director.

CAMX will make regular updates, including details on registration, housing, exhibitor specific information, and other updates on a dedicated webpage. Updates will also be available on Facebook and Twitter, and attendees will also receive regular email communications.