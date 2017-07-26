CAMX 2017 preview: VitaFlex

VitaFlex (Burlington, NC) is exhibiting its line of Soft-stretch Hoods for use when laying up glass fiber materials and when performing sprayup. The hoods are made with PPE that is said to provide effective barrier protection against micron-sized particles, glass fibers and paint or coating overspray. Made of latex-free elastic nonwovens, the Soft-stretch Hood securely covers the entire head, face and neck comfortable form-fit. VitaFlex notes that most protective clothing is made with a nonwoven polypropylene (PP), which tends to be stiff. VitaFlex applies a nonwoven elastication technology to create elastic fabrics from regular rigid nonwovens without adding latex or other elastomers. The result is a latex-free, elastic nonwoven fabric that offers a soft, stretchy structure while maintaining the breathability and barrier functionality of nonwovens. A limited number of free samples of Soft-stretch Hoods are available. Booth T74.