CAMX 2017 preview: Textile Products

Textile Products Inc. (TPI, Anaheim, CA, US) is a specialty composite textile manufacturer, dedicated to the development and production of custom fabrics. It is featuring its experience with a variety of yarns including, carbon standard, intermediate, high modulus, aramid, quartz, glass, and metallic wires. These include the ability to handle fragile, difficult-to-weave yarns such as ceramic and nickel-coated carbon. Also featured are custom fabrics for aerospace, transportation, communications, marine, industrial, recreational and construction. Textile Products notes that it was one of the original suppliers to be certified to BMS 9-8 by Boeing, more than 40 years ago. Booth T6.