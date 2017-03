Recap video from the last day of JEC World 2017.

It was a long three days – but a good three days at JEC World 2017. Check out the below video report where CW’s Jeff Sloan gives an update from the last day of the show. (And be sure to watch our other JEC World video reports, Watch: JEC World 2017 Day 1 Show Report and JEC World 2017: Day 2 Video Report ).