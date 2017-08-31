Startups compete for funding

New at CAMX this year is the show's first ever xC Startup Award, sponsored by xC Consultants GmbH. The company, which specializes in connecting startup companies from all over the world, is hosting the award in partnership with SAMPE.

The competition is focused on innovation, the value created by the use of composite materials in the innovation, the role of the partners in the development phase, the benefits for the end-users and market potential of the innovation. The three best-ranked teams are vying for up to $10,000 in prize money.

The finalists are:

3DFortify, a designer and manufacturer of custom, reinforced composite materials and products using its patented magnetic 3-D printing technology

Candela Speed Boat AB, a designer and developer of an all-electric hydrofoil speed boat made with composites and advanced materials.

Carbon Truck & Trailer GmbH, an engineering company focused on the development and economical serial production of load-bearing components made of carbon fiber composites for light commercial vehicles

Cevotec GmbH, a manufacturer of fiber patch production systems for complex fiber composites.

iNDTact GmbH, a developer of sensor technologies with focus on components made from fiber composites and condition monitoring in mechanical engineering.

MultiMechanics, a developer of virtual testing software designed to help companies reduce physical prototyping and testing.

Vartega, a leader in the recycling of advanced materials – specifically carbon fiber – used in the aerospace, automotive, wind energy and sporting goods industries.

The startups pitched their innovations yesterday in front of a jury of experts who will award three champions. The winners will be announced today at 1:00 p.m. in the Innovation Park Theater.