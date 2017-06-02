Composites extensively used in Air Force communication tower

Related Suppliers Ashland Performance Materials

Composite Support & Solutions (CSSI, San Pedro, Calif) recently won a Tibbett’s award from the Small Business Administration for a 118-foot communications tower, which was completely made out of composites, and installed by the Air Force at Hanscom AFB in Massachusetts. The tower was fabricated by CSSI using Ashland (Dublin, Ohio) Derakane vinyl ester resin designed for pultrusion. Clement Hiel, CSSI’s founder and president, received the award at a ceremony at the White House on January 10th.

The prototype tower uses fastener-less joining technology where individual components, such as the lattice cross members, “snap” together during the assembly process without the need for metallic bolts.

Corrosion is currently the major cost driver in the maintenance of communication towers throughout the Air Force inventory. This has created a prevalent need for the Air Force to address corrosion-related issues, fueling the drive to discover innovative corrosion-resistant materials.

Composite Support & Solutions’ tower is being touted as the first of a new generation of tall composite towers that have the distinct advantage of being free from corrosion, significantly reducing long-term maintenance costs, while offering dramatically shortened construction times.

The Tibbetts Award honors the SBIR/STTR program participants and supporters that have created a significant economic or social impact through the use of SBIR/STTR funding.

“CSSI’s snap-join approach is an enabling technology for the fabrication of modular composites. There is great interest these days in lightweight, easy-to-assemble, easy-to-disassemble materials, and as such, this award-winning technology should spur widespread interest in the automotive, aerospace, and building and construction industries,” says Joe Fox, director of emerging and external technologies for Ashland.

Check out this video highlighting the project: