CAMX 2017 preview: Dixie Chemical

Dixie Chemical Co. Inc. (Pasadena, TX, US), a producer of epoxy curing agents and specialty chemicals for the thermoset and composite markets, offers a range of anhydride curing agents, reactive diluents, tougheners, resins and bio-based raw materials. Dixie has developed a proprietary pre-catalyzed anhydride technology, leading to novel anhydride curing agents such as ECA 607 and NMA 407 for epoxy. These products allow for epoxy formulations with low viscosities, long pot lives, fast cures and high glass transition temperatures (T g ), making them well suited for high-speed pultrusion processes to produce cost-efficient, advanced composite components. In collaboration with Professor Giuseppe Palmese's polymer and composites research group at Drexel University, Dixie says it is developing a line of new tougheners for thermosets. The first among these is DRX R82, tailored for vinyl ester and unsaturated polyester resins, which enhances toughness and impact resistance with a minimal effect on the resin viscosity and the cured resin T g . Dixie reports that it also has partnered with industry experts to design a lightweight composite panel for highly damage-tolerant construction applications. It was been developed using an epoxy-anhydride resin system and combining different composite concepts such as syntactic foam and resin-infused structural skins. This panel uses a synergistic combination of reinforcements using carbon and glass fibers, along with hollow macro- and microspheres.