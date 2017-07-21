CAMX 2017 preview: Century Design

Century Design Inc. (CDI, San Diego, CA, US), a global supplier of prepreg machines and specialist composite processing equipment, is launching new research prepreg and towpreg machines. The CD6010 Combination Prepreg Machine, developed with ease of use, scalability and cost-effectiveness in mind, is CDI’s new research prepreg machine. It has a small footprint to enable it to be installed in a range of research facilities, while retaining the full capability of the company's larger production prepreg lines. Features include:

Intuitive, automated controls that incorporate processing recipes to improve batch-to-batch consistency and reduce operator training

Reverse roll coater that supports advanced hotmelt resin systems

Combination machine that can make resin films and prepreg

Elevated processing temperature capability for a wider range of resin systems

Five modes to cover different material configurations

Easy-to-operate HMI interface with data collection for process verification

The CD6009 Research TowPreg Machine was developed for ease of processing of towpreg for high accuracy and consistency. It provides towpreg samples for testing and analysis. Features include:

Enclosed impregnation zone for improved process control and repeatability

Impregnation control that insures full impregnation and resin content accuracy

Multiple temperature zones in impregnation area to support a range of resin systems and processes

Optional transverse rewinder available

