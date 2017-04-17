Webinar: Composites in space applications

CompositesWorld is hosting a free Siemens PLM Software-sponsored webinar on April 26 at 2:00 pm EDT, titled "Efficient Development Processes for Composites in Space Applications."

Abstract: We are living through an era of dynamic developments in the space industry. These developments include important advances in the use of composite material technologies. Industry experts recognize that the use of carbon fiber, and other composite materials, is growing significantly in spacecraft, satellite, launch vehicle and virtually all other spaceflight-related applications. This trend is being driven by a requirement to decrease weight, increase payload and reduce fuel requirements.

In this webinar, John O’Connor, director of product and market strategy at Siemens PLM Software, will discuss how the use of composite materials creates unique challenges for both engineering and manufacturing, and provide an overview of the specialized technologies that address these challenges.

