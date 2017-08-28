Webinar: Challenges of high-volume composites manufacturing

CompositesWorld presents a free Scott Bader North America-sponsored webinar on Sept. 5, 2:00 p.m. EDT titled, “The Next Generation of Products to Tackle the Challenges of Fast-paced Production in Composites Manufacturing.”

Abstract: During this webinar, Scott Bader will outline the next generation of products and hybrid technologies that have been developed to tackle the challenges of fast-paced production of composite parts. These adhesives and resins not only meet the production challenges of this sector, but also the performance challenges of the high-end applications they were developed for. This unique combination of attributes makes them ideal for the composite parts of the future. Attendees will learn about meeting the requirements of high-rate production with the latest composite materials; materials to meet the perpetuating demands of the marketplace; and how hybrid technologies are providing solutions to manufacturing dilemmas.

The presenter will be Tom Gast, sales development manager – adhesives, North America, for Scott Bader NA.

