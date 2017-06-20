Solvay, GKN Aerospace to cooperate on thermoplastic composites

Solvay Composite Materials (Tempe, AZ, US) and GKN Aerospace’s Fokker business (Hoogeveen, The Netherlands) announced at the Paris Air Show that they have teamed up to promote and accelerate the adoption of thermoplastic composite materials on aircraft, with Solvay becoming a preferred supplier of these innovative lightweight materials to Fokker.

Under the agreement, Solvay and GKN Aerospace’s Fokker business will combine their expertise to advance technological developments in thermoplastic composite materials, as well as improve processes and cost competitiveness. The companies say the businesses have complementary materials expertise in thermoplastic polymers and fiber reinforced composites. GKN Aerospace’s Fokker business also brings leadership in component design and manufacturing, to translate the technology into innovative solutions for aerospace customers.

“Solvay’s partnership with GKN Aerospace’s Fokker business is an important step in our goal to become the leading supplier of thermoplastic composite materials to the aerospace, oil and gas and automotive industries. A deeper understanding of the market’s needs and challenges in adopting these new materials together with Fokker’s expertise in design and manufacturing will enable us to develop technologies to industrialize the manufacturing of thermoplastic composites and parts,” said Carmelo Lo Faro, president of Solvay’s Composite Materials Global Business Unit (GBU).

Toine Verbruggen, vice president procurement and supply chain management of GKN Aerospace’s Fokker business, said, “This agreement will contribute to our technology leadership in thermoplastic innovation. We design and manufacture the systems and components that our customers need, and this partnership will enable us to offer more advanced, lightweight solutions to our customers.”

Thermoplastic composites can reduce the weight of aircraft components by up to 25%, when compared to traditional metallic solutions. This helps reduce emissions, boost aircraft performance and enhance the efficiency of parts manufacturing.