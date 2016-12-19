Winners of Brazilian composites industry Top of Mind awards announced

Organized by the Latin American Composite Materials Association (ALMACO) since 2010, the Top of Mind is the main award of the Brazilian composites supply chain.

Representatives of the major players in the Brazilian composites industry participated in the awards ceremony of the Composites Industry's Top of Mind on Dec. 8, 2016 in São Paulo.

Organized by the Latin American Composite Materials Association (ALMACO) since 2010, the Top of Mind is the main award of the Brazilian composites supply chain. This year's edition totalized 4,094 votes, distributed in 25 categories.

Below is the list of winners:

  • Polyester Resin: Ashland
  • Epoxy Resin: Olin
  • Vinyl Ester Resin: Ashland
  • Fiberglass: Owens Corning
  • Carbon fiber: Texiglass
  • Adhesive: Lord
  • Peroxide: Polinox (46,24%)
  • Gelcoat: Morquímica
  • Molding compound: Tecnofibras
  • Release agent: Redelease
  • Additive: BYK
  • Manual Process (hand lay-up / spray-up): Marcopolo
  • RTM: MVC
  • SMC: Tecnofibras
  • BMC: BMC do Brasil
  • Pultrusion: Cogumelo
  • Infusion: MVC
  • Filament Winding: Petrofisa
  • Continuous Lamination: Fibralit
  • Molds Manufacturers: AJB Souza
  • Fabrics for reinforcements: Texiglass
  • Equipment: Fibermaq
  • Distributor: Redelease
  • Innovation: MVC
  • Composites Industry: MVC

