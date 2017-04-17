Titan Advanced Composites is new JV from Asbury Graphite Mills and ZePR

Titan Advanced Composites, formerly ZeMC2 is a manufacturer of high performance thermoset composite materials based out of Gastonia, NC.

Titan Advanced Composites is a new joint venture from Asbury Graphite Mills (Asbury, NJ), a supplier of graphite and carbon fillers for composites, and ZePR (Zeon Technologies, Salisbury, NC). Titan Advanced Composites, formerly ZeMC2 (which was founded in 2008 in partnership with Zeon Technologies), is a manufacturer of high performance thermoset composite materials based out of Gastonia, NC.

Titan is focused on product development and design solving problems within multiple industries such as aerospace, pump and systems, LED, military, automotive, energy, and more.

“The new company is primed to help solve some of the biggest issues facing these industries,” says Randy Lewis, president of Titan. Titan’s product lines span multiple uses such as highly conductive, lubricious, chemically resistant, high strength and more.

“We welcome all applications where traditional materials (plastics, metals and others) are failing, and companies are searching for a solution. We thrive on applications where people think ‘there is no way a composite can do that,’” says Kevin Miller, global marketing and sales manager. 

