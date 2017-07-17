Cikoni offers automated additive manufacturing with carbon fiber

Additive manufacturing gives engineers almost unlimited freedom of design, a characteristic that allows innovative design methods, especially for lightweight solutions. However, the material properties are so far not comparable to the high load-bearing capacities of carbon fiber composites. CFRP plays its

strengths when the load acts preferentially along the fiber direction.

AdditiveCARBON from CIKONI (Stuttgart, Germany) allows the realization of hybrid structures by means of a combined and fully automated manufacturing approach in which continuous carbon fiber reinforcement directly follows the load paths and the additive base structure serves as support for compressive loading.



So far, in additive manufacturing larger building volume leads to higher production costs and longer production times. In typical composites production, in turn, tooling costs, inefficient material utilization and material waste lead to high overall costs. AdditiveCARBON is here to eliminate the limitations of both technologies by means of a targeted hybridization: the carbon fiber reinforcement reduces the necessary building volume of the 3D printing part and the additively manufactured base structure makes a separate tool unnecessary for the robot-supported 3D-winding process. A symbiosis, which

has a positive impact on the cost side.



The approach is particularly interesting where lightweight design requirements are combined with distinct component variability. AddtiveCARBON enables higher productivity, individual prostheses and ultralight aircraft structures. To ensure that the process can also be applied in cost-sensitive areas, CIKONI engineers have also developed a modular system with hybridized injection-molded and metal components, from which larger structures can be quickly configured from modules. The holistic approach has already convinced numerous customers to rethink their view on lightweight design.

You can find out more about CIKONI on our website:www.cikoni.com. CIKONI is an engineering partner for lightweight design specializing in composites materials. The company was founded in 2015 by former employees of Mercedes-Benz, Audi and the German Aerospace Center in Stuttgart. It

bundles sector-specific development expertise from conceptual design to manufacturing. The awards won by the team emphasise the commitment for creativity, innovation and expertise in the development of inspiring lightweight solutions.