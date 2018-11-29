Victrex launches PEEK polymer for cryogenics

Victrex (Thornton Cleveleys, UK) announced on Nov. 27 that it has designed a new high-performance PEEK polymer to offer the cryogenics industry a sealing solution with a broader range of usage temperature. The company’s new VICTREX CT 200 is designed for dynamic sealing applications where gases such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) are stored and transported at cryogenic temperatures (-150°C / -238°F to -200°C / -328°F).

According to Victrex, its 200 grade series polymers exhibit improved sealing over a wider range of temperatures, compared to commonly used materials such as PCTFE. The product does so at low temperatures because of its good ductility, and at high temperatures due to its good creep resistance.

VICTREX CT polymers have also reportedly been shown to maintain better dimensional stability, with a lower coefficient of thermal expansion than incumbent material. The higher thermal conductivity of these polymers is said to enable a fast response to temperature changes and ensure the material is engaged with the counter-surface at all times. According to Victrex, laboratory testing indicates that the polymers also may require less torque to actuate since they have a lower static and dynamic coefficient of friction compared to PCTFE, resulting in less wear and higher performance.

VICTREX CT 200 has successfully completed stringent TAT test as per the Shell Mesc 77/300 and holds promise for injection molding, compression molding and extrusion processing advantages. The product is scheduled for commercial availability beginning in December 2018.