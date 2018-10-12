Verisurf releases software update

Verisurf Software Inc. (Anaheim, CA, US) announced on Oct. 9 the release of Verisurf 2018 Update 1, the latest update of its measurement software for automated quality inspection and reporting, scanning and reverse engineering, tool building and assembly guidance. Advanced new features in this update are based on customer feedback, and reportedly deliver increased efficiency and improved quality functions.

Auto Align Minimum Zone Fit produces more accurate alignments of parts and features by allowing the centering of alignment errors, which reduces the maximum error result. This new algorithm extends the Verisurf Enhanced Bundle Adjust feature for high accuracy, large volume measurements using Leica, FARO and API laser trackers.

CSV Database Support simplifies integration with software partner applications for First Article Inspection (FAI), Production Part Approval Process (PPAP), and Statistical Process Control (SPC) such as InspectionXpert and Dimensional Control Systems.



The update has many other enhancements including support for Catia V5 R28 file import, 3D model virtual device display for CMM Master 500 and Renishaw Equator 500, plus Software Development Kit (SDK) support for the import of nine different point cloud and mesh file formats, which is said to improve integration with many brands and models of 3D scanners.



Customers with software maintenance can download the Verisurf 2018 Software Update 1 by visiting www.verisurf.com/downloads