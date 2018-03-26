VELOX, c-m-p develop hot-melt, solvent-free prepreg technology

VELOX GmbH (Hamburg, Germany) has partnered c-m-p GmbH (Heinsberg, Germany) to develop a new hot-melt, solvent-free prepreg impregnation technology targeted toward automotive and sports equipment applications using autoclave or out-of-autoclave (OOA) processes, including compression molding. The prepreg is available with glass, aramid or carbon fibers in all reinforcement formats, including unidirectional and woven. The resins can be colored and tack is adjustable.